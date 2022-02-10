Gladwin County
Happy February! It is the month to celebrate love and the United Way of Clare and Gladwin counties are recognizing one of their beloved partner agencies, Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (MMCAA). The MMCAA is an agency that offers so much help to local community members that a paragraph is not nearly enough to represent all they do for neighbors and friends in Clare and Gladwin counties.
The local United Way feels blessed to be able to partner with MMCAA in several different ways. When you give to United Way, you are contributing to MMCAA’s many programs or services which include their emergency services, food commodities, weatherization program, tax preparation program, or head start services. When you think of a “one stop shop” organization that aids in health, education and financial stability, MMCAA is who should come to mind. United Way has been a driving force with MMCAA in the long-term flood recovery efforts in Gladwin County. To this day, the two organizations still meet weekly to review cases of friends and neighbors who are recovering from the flood. When Jill Sutton, MMCAA Executive Director, was asked why she felt having a United Way was important for the community she stated, “United Way supports a variety of programs in our community that would otherwise not be provided due to cost. This is an excellent way to help people in whatever they are facing to overcome their issue.”
“We are so grateful for our partnership and there is no doubt that MMCAA helps tremendously in numerous ways for our community members,” said Sarah Block, United Way Executive Director.
If someone you know needs services, appointments are preferred so please call 989-426-2801 to get started with the help you may need.
Also, this month, the United Way board of directors, would like to highlight Tim Wilson, Clare County resident for over 50 years, husband to Beth, father of two sons, and avid hunter and golfer. Tim has been on the local United Way board for over five years now and has thoroughly enjoyed seeing the hope and success that United Way dollars have brought into the community.
Tim represents Isabella Bank and when asked about why Isabella Bank supports the work that United Way does, Tim said, “At Isabella Bank we believe it is very important to be involved in our communities, volunteering and donating within our community is part of our culture. Our vision statement is ‘to be recognized as the leading independent community bank.’ What better way to support our community than to be involved with an organization like the United Way?”
United Way is grateful to Tim in his leadership role at the bank and for all his efforts that he has brought to their board. Tim was also asked what he hopes to achieve as he continues to serve on the United Way’s Board of Directors. Tim stated, “I have served on the Clare/Gladwin United Way board for over five years and have enjoyed every minute of it. It is heartwarming to see the donations given to United Way help our local communities. I have had the honor to sit on our allocation committees and meet with the individuals and partner agencies who have been directly helped by United Way it has really made a difference in their lives.”
The local United Way staff can’t thank Tim enough for his time and talents as he continues to serve Clare and Gladwin counties. When Tim talks about being a part of the allocation’s process, it is truly an eye-opening experience, and luckily, it is almost time for this year’s process where, you, the community members, get to help decide where the dollars go. You may sign up for a shift to hear about some of the local nonprofits that United Way helps support. If you would like to join them this year for their allocations process, it would be a great time to learn about some of the wonderful resources available to Clare and Gladwin County residents.
Please give United Way a call or email them for more information. As always, if you would like to donate, advocate, or volunteer you may call 989-426-9225, email info@unitedwaycgc.org, find United Way of Clare and Gladwin counties on Facebook, check out their website, and/or follow them on Twitter and Instagram @UnitedWayCGC.