Beaverton
United Way partnered with employees from Saint Gobain and community volunteers on Saturday, June 5 in downtown Beaverton to help further beautify the streets with flowers.
The warmth and sunlight did not only surround the volunteers, but also came from within the team who so generously gave their time and talents that Saturday morning. Yes, they planted flowers, but they also planted ideas, love, and hope.
Have you ever wondered what United Way does and what they are all about? United Way is a volunteer-led, nonprofit organization that seeks and addresses the root causes of key issues, is accountable for stewardship of resources, and is accountable for short-term and long-term results. Essentially, United Way is by the people, for the people.
United Way focuses on the three major elements of a prosperous community: education, health, and financial stability. They know that their collective work on these core issues creates a promising and prosperous community.
United Way believes that they are better together, and with combined efforts and talents, they continue to make the strongest impact possible on their friends and neighbors.
They are waiting to hear from you and your business to work together on the beautiful community, so please reach out to them by emailing info@unitedwaycgc.org or give them a call at 989-386-6015 or 989-426-9225.