Gladwin County
In 1887, a Denver priest, two ministers, and a rabbi recognized the need for cooperative action to address their city’s socioeconomic needs. They put their heads together to plan the first united campaign for ten health and welfare agencies. They created an organization to serve as an agent to collect funds for local charities, as well as to coordinate relief services, counsel and refer clients to cooperating agencies, and make emergency assistance grants in cases which could not be referred. That year, Denver raised $21,700 and created a movement that would spread throughout the country to become the United Way. Over 134 years later, United Way is still focused on mobilizing the caring power of communities and making a difference in people’s lives.
The United Way of Clare and Gladwin counties is an active part of that movement and together, the community alone has multiplied that number by 10. And there are over 1,800 autonomous United Ways who have done the same. They have the strength of a long-lasting, reputable, world-wide non-profit organization, but are able to run with the autonomy necessary to meet the specific needs of those who live locally. To do that, United Way relies on the leadership of some people you may have seen around town in a number of capacities as they help, give, and make a difference for all.
The local United Way board members who are responsible for managing the use of funds and the overall operations of the organization are Lacey Cameron, Hemlock Semiconductor; Justin Cole, Edward Jones Investments; Lori Fassett, Mid Michigan College; Norm Gage, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office; Pastor Martin Hodge, Church of the Nazarene; JP Jones, Saint Gobain; Joe Passalacqua, Beaverton Schools; Jamie Renner, Greenstone Farm Credit Services; Wayne Saupe, The Rodgers Group; Matt Schafer, Ace Hardware of Clare; Steven Scoville, Farwell Area Schools; Kim Shea, Freeman Nursery; Heather Wager, MidMichigan Health; Tim Wilson, Isabella Bank; Jane Zdrojewski, Dow Chemical.
The Board President, Justin Cole, has recently taken over the reigns from immediate past-president, Lacey Cameron. Justin spends his days as a financial advisor for Edward Jones and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board in the areas of finance and leads efforts in getting the biggest bang for the bucks raised in the community.
“United Way provides the most efficient way to give to multiple non-profits with a single donation. We support services and programs delivered by proven, reliable partner agencies which span a large scope of assistance to people right here in Clare and Gladwin counties,” said Justin.
The United Way board has set a campaign goal this year of $228,000 for Clare and Gladwin counties. Executive Director, Sarah Block said, “The board and I were excited to launch this year’s campaign with our first annual United Way Campaign Kick-Off Raffle. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Ace Hardware of Gladwin, Kyle Schunk and Jay’s Sporting Goods of Clare, and Riverwalk Place of Gladwin, for the outstanding prizes which resulted in a pure profit donation of $6,000 to your United Way!” Congratulations to this year’s winners and to each and every person who sold or purchased raffle tickets.
United Way has welcomed many new partners to the organization including new board members, JP Jones with Saint Gobain and Heather Wager with MidMichigan Health, as well as new donor companies such as Saint Gobain and Lyle’s Flowers & Greenhouses. They have also welcomed new faces at some of their long-term agencies, and have said goodbye to old friends. One of those friends is Carol Gage, former director of Big Brothers/Big sisters, to whom they wish a very happy retirement.
Carol has served as the example of how to unite people to make a difference in each other’s lives and United Way will always be grateful for her life’s work and the many people who were impacted by that work. This year, the organization was welcomed back to give presentations in person at Farwell and Gladwin Schools, and Executive Director Sarah Block said, “Face-to-face presentations are crucial when explaining what it is that United Way does and the impact that it has on the communities in which we live and work. If you would like to learn more about United Way or have unanswered questions, please reach out to us on our website or give us a call. We are always happy to talk about the work that we do.”
Last year, the residents of the community (and of most communities) had their strength tested in new ways due to a global pandemic and multiple natural disasters. United Way learned that their strength comes from unity as they remained focused on the building blocks of life: youth success, health, and household stability. They continue to devote time and resources for long-term flood recovery efforts, providing over $175,000 towards the mission. Through grants and community partnerships, they were able to advocate on behalf of the residents who live and work in Gladwin County and continue to serve on a team devoted to this mission.
To become a part of the Live United Mission:
n Visit the United Way website at www.unitedwaycgc.org or find them on Facebook and donate online, or ask your workplace for a payroll deduct form, and if they don’t have one, have them give the office a call at 989-426-9225 or 989-386-6015. The organization would like to thank to Holly Stearns and her team for the development of their new website.
n Volunteer. Let United Way know you would like to improve the lives of your neighbors and they will give you many opportunities to do so!
n Ask your workplace if they would consider letting the organization visit for a 10-minute presentation so you and your colleagues can learn more about what they do and how you can become part of it.
If you live in Clare or Gladwin County, that’s the first step in becoming part of the many solutions that are made possible because of your United Way. The group works together with the community to continue the legacy of what four brave and thoughtful leaders started 134 years ago.
Remember to give what you can on this upcoming #GivingTuesday November 30, 2021.When you give to United Way you are not only donating, but you are a changing a life. A life of someone in your very own community!
To give you may visit our website at unitedwaycgc.org or mail a donation to United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties P.O. Box 116 Clare, MI 48617.