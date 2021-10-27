Gladwin County
Gladwin County Undersheriff, Raymond Hartwell was awarded with Shelterhouse’s 2021 Healing the Hurt Award for outstanding contributions and impact in empowering survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the community.
Shelterhouse presented the award to Undersheriff Hartwell at a surprise gathering on Monday, Oct. 25 at the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office. In attendance was Sheriff, Mike Shea; Gladwin County Administrator, Mark Justin; Emily Homberger-Sieg, Gladwin County Services Coordinator and Blueprint for Safety Coordinator for Shelterhouse; Vicki Wakeman, Director of Client and Community Advocacy for Shelterhouse; many members of Hartwell’s family; and some of his colleagues.
In order to qualify for the Healing the Hurt Award, a recipient must have taken a leadership role within the community in terms of his/her impact on survivors of domestic and sexual violence, they must have taken innovative practices to improve the systemic response to sexual and domestic violence, helped to prevent violence in the community, made a significant impact in terms of improving the safety of survivors, and provided compassionate care for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
The Office on Violence Against Women awarded Shelterhouse with a grant in 2015 to help establish the Blueprint for Safety program in both Midland and Gladwin counties. The program connects Shelterhouse with the Sheriff’s Office, Gladwin City Police and the Gladwin County courts in order to prevent deaths and reduce harm by battering. The program coordinates agency response across the criminal legal system and outlines each practitioner’s role and responsibilities. This unified, strategic response to domestic violence is designed to increase safety for victims and ensure justice.
“It’s quite a commitment to implement the blueprint project and to evaluate all of our systems,” Homberger-Sieg said. “Our community told me that Ray was going to be our guy, the one that will need to get on-board for everything to fall into place. That told me he was respected in the community and that people look up to him as a leader, and that he does things that are worthwhile, thoughtfully and sincerely. What we have accomplished with Ray’s help has been huge, and the Sheriff’s Office has set a great example of how we can work together to keep victims safe and hold offenders accountable in the county.”
Hartwell was able to dedicate his time to training in the Blueprint for Safety program in order to better protect his community. Upon returning from the training that took place in Minnesota, he used grant funding to allow Sgt. Steve Townsend to become a local specialist for domestic and sexual violence.
“This was very innovative on Ray’s part and helped create a sort of family-like unit,” Homberger-Sieg said. “He has been vital in connecting us with courts and victims, as well as any other means of communication related to sexual or domestic crimes. Officers are now coming to Shelterhouse for orientation and learning how to be trauma informed when responding to a domestic case. There has been so much ongoing support from Ray for us and this program. I know that I can trust him with quality programs such as this because I know he won’t look into programs that aren’t worthwhile and that won’t significantly benefit the community.”
Hartwell thanked Homberger-Sieg and Wakeman for the award as well as Sgt. Townsend for his role in the program.
“I did not see this coming, which is not an easy task,” Hartwell laughed. “Though I’m definitely thankful, this has been a group project for sure.”