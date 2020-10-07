GLADWIN COUNTY – According to a news release issued by the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, two women have been arrested for breaking and entering of a Butman Township residence.
Paige A. Fry, a 31-year-old female from Taylor, Michigan and Jessica L. Rhodes, a 29-year-old female from Ecorse, Michigan were both arrested on Friday, September 25 by Gladwin County Deputies for multiple counts of home invasion and larceny of two separate residents in the Sugar Springs area of Butman Township in Gladwin County.
Paige Fry was charged with two counts of home invasion second degree, two counts of larceny in a building, and one count of larceny of firearms. She is being held in the Gladwin County Jail on two separate cash surety bonds of $100,000, 10 percent.
Jessica Rhodes was charged with two counts of home invasion, second degree, two counts of larceny in a building, and one count of larceny of firearms. She is also being held in the Gladwin County Jail on two separate cash surety bonds of $100,000, 10 percent.