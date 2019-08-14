GLADWIN – Two officers were sworn in to duty for the Gladwin City Police on Monday, Aug. 12 at Gladwin City Hall.
Officer Rodney Foster comes to the city from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department, with five years of law enforcement experience. Officer Kyle Binger comes to Gladwin from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, with 12 years of law enforcement experience. Previously Binger was the detective in Clare County for three years, before that he worked with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department. Binger will be taking over the position of the Gladwin Community School’s Resource Officer, a role formerly held by Chief Eric Killian.