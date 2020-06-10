GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Monday, June 8 detailing a crash scene on Bard Road and a shooting.
According to the release, on Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m., dispatch received a call about gun shots and yelling coming from an area around Bard Rd. and N. Cedar River Rd. in Sage Township. On Bard Rd. north of N. Cedar River Rd., deputies found a pickup truck crashed into a ditch. After further investigation, the deputies were able to tell that the driver of the pickup was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hip. The deputies then called EMS to the scene to assist the driver. The gunshot victim was identified as a 39-year-old Gladwin County man from the Meredith area. The victim was taken to the Midland hospital for advanced medical care and has been listed as being in stable condition.
Two suspects were identified and taken into custody during the initial investigation. They were arrested close to the scene and within a short time period of the shooting. On Monday, the two suspects were formally charged and arraigned in the Gladwin 80th District Court.
The first subject listed in the press release is Daniel Applebaum, a 61-year-old Gladwin man who was charge and arraigned with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, and felony firearm. His bond was set at $70,000, 10 percent cash or surety.
The second listed subject is Ian Applebaum, a 29-year-old Gladwin man who had been charged and arraigned with felonious assault and felony firearm. His bond was also set at $70,000, 10 percent cash or surety.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, West Branch Post Troopers and the Gladwin EMS. According to the press release, the complaint remains open.