Gladwin County
Whether you are a peaceful earthy type, a sporty outdoorsy type or a little bit of both, two fun events are scheduled in Gladwin County that will both benefit the Trail of Two Cities.
On Thursday, July 15, the Gladwin County Garden Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Tour, throughout Gladwin County features eight beautiful gardens and also includes stops at Riverwalk Place, the Beaverton Activity Center and the Trail River Road Trailhead. Tickets are $10 when purchased before July 14 and $12 when purchased the day of the event. Tickets are available at the Beaverton Activity Center, Flower Scents in Beaverton, Lyles Flower’s in Gladwin and Riverwalk Place. An Artisans Market with vendors selling garden art will be outside at Riverwalk Place the day of the tour. The event, held rain or shine, promises to be a relaxing and inspiring day. For more information on the garden tour visit www.riverwalkplace.net/event/gladwin-county-garden-tour
The second event, the family friendly and popular .5K Micro Marathon will be held on July 18 at 2 p.m. This event is fun for all ages, does not require too much training, and features a carb station and a hydration station on the way to the finish line. Registration for ages 13 plus is $25, ages 4-12 is $15 and ages three and under is free. Participants receive a race T-shirt, a race bib number, and 0.5K sticker to proudly display on their car. The first 125 to register will also receive a goody bag. There will be tea, lemonade and water at the finish line with other beverages available for purchase. You can register online at www.riverwalkplace.net or by calling 989-246-8000.
The Trail of Two Cities is grateful to the sponsors and volunteers who are making these events possible! The Trail of Two Cities is an all season trail the can be used for walking, running, biking, and snow shoeing. There is never a charge to use the trail and it is handicap accessible. Currently 2.5 miles of the trail are complete and it will eventually connect Gladwin and Beaverton.
The Trail of Two Cities relies solely on grants, donations and fund raising and all of the contributions from our community are greatly appreciated. Mark you calendar then get online to register for these two fun events and support your community!