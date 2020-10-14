GLADWIN – According to a Gladwin City Police Department report, on September 30, two female subjects were driving through a parking lot in Gladwin and reported two males who were standing in the parking lot and had pulled a handgun on them. According to the report, the females sped off and the gun was fired, which hit the vehicle three times, causing the rear window to shatter.
After a city police investigation, it was discovered that the females were meeting the two males, one being a 14-year-old juvenile from Gladwin and the other, an adult man to sell marijuana. The juvenile male was identified and quickly taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center the following day.
During this investigation, the adult male was identified as 18-year-old, Ryan Lee Torstenson from Clare. The clothing and weapon used in the robbery were seized by police. The weapons used in this incident were a Glock BB gun as well as a baseball bat.
Ryan Lee Torstenson has been taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and a weapons offense for a felony firearm. Torstenson was arraigned on October 8 and had a bond of $50,000, 10 percent and has since bonded out of the Gladwin County Jail.
The prosecutor charged the 14-year-old male from Gladwin as an adult charging him with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and a weapons offense for a felony firearm.