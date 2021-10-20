Gladwin County
Halloween is quickly approaching, and with it, the many trunk-or-treat events held throughout the county.
The following will be a list of the many trunk-or-treat events occurring in Gladwin County, including their times and locations. Each event is organized by date and time beginning with the closest event.
The Chalet in Sugar Springs, Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3-5 p.m., dress up and decorate your trunks for the kids! Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact the Sugar Springs POA office at 989-426-4111.
Gladwin Church of the Nazarene, Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4-6 p.m., admission is by donation will proceeds benefitting the Personal Needs Pantry. Pumpkin decorating, games, and hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be available at the event. Ages 0-12 years are welcome to join in on the trunk-or-treat!
Gladwin Michigan Works! office, Monday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. Come join the fun with many local businesses participating! The MI Works! office is located at 110 Buckeye Street in Gladwin.
Gladwin City Park, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2-5 p.m. Decorate your vehicle and give away candy! Free hayrides will be available! Prizes will be available to the three best decorated vehicles. First place will win four consecutive nights of free camping for the 2022 season, second will win two consecutive nights, and third will win one free night. Please register ahead of time by calling the park at 989-426-8126. Setup will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Robin’s Playhouse and Learning Center, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. Bring the kiddos out for a safe, fun trunk-or-treat time! Located at 847 Chappel Dam Rd. in Gladwin.
Billings Township Park, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. Come enjoy a hayride, with some apple cider, hot cocoa, chili, donuts, and of course, candy! There will be a prize for the best decorated trunk. Contact Dee Battista at 989-435-3005 with any questions.
Kirby Auto Auction, Saturday, Oct. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m. Kirby Auto Auction is located at 2134 M-61, Gladwin.
Beaverton Bowling Alley, Sunday, Oct. 31 starting at 2 p.m. The Beaverton Bowling Alley is located at 3325 S. M-18 in Beaverton.
The Gladwin County Record & Clarion hopes everyone has a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience this year wherever you end up! Happy Halloween!