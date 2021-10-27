Gladwin County
Halloween is quickly approaching, and with it, the many trick-or-treat events held throughout the county. The following is a list of the many Halloween trick-or-treat events occurring in Gladwin County, including their times and locations.
Gladwin City Park, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2-5 p.m. Decorate your vehicle and give away candy at this trunk-or-treat event! Free hayrides will be available! Prizes will be available to the three best decorated vehicles. First place will win four consecutive nights of free camping for the 2022 season, second will win two consecutive nights, and third will win one free night. Please register ahead of time by calling the park at 989-426-8126. Setup will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Robin’s Playhouse and Learning Center, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. Bring the kiddos out for a safe, fun trunk-or-treat time! Located at 847 Chappel Dam Rd. in Gladwin.
Billings Township Park, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. Come enjoy a hayride, with some apple cider, hot cocoa, chili, donuts, and of course, candy at this year’s trunk-or-treat! There will be a prize for the best decorated trunk. Contact Dee Battista at 989-435-3005 with any questions.
Kirby Auto Auction, Saturday, Oct. 30, a trunk-or-treat event will start at 5:30 p.m. Kirby Auto Auction is located at 2134 M-61, Gladwin.
Lost Arrow Resort, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. Trick-or-treat through the Spooky Resort, bounce house and Halloween games available as well!
Old Melting Pot restaurant, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m., trunk-or-treat will be available for kids to enjoy! Located at 3511 M-30 in Beaverton.
Beaverton Bowling Alley, Sunday, Oct. 31 trunk-or-treat will be starting at 2 p.m. The Beaverton Bowling Alley is located at 3325 S. M-18 in Beaverton.
Gladwin Masonic Lodge #397, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. The Lodge will be hosting a trick-or-treat event during the City of Gladwin’s designated trick-or-treat time. The Lodge is located at 200 N. Silverleaf St. in Gladwin.
Maple Manor, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. The Maple Manor in Gladwin will be passing out candy during the city’s trick-or-treat times, make sure to stop in with the kids if you’re in the area!
Parking lot next to Gladwin Fire Hall, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. Come out and trick-or-treat with some hauntingly awesome tractors. Costumes are encourage!