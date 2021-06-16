Gladwin County
Many residents around Gladwin County have been without trash pickup for weeks and for some, even months. Republic Service is the company tasked with trash removal for the area, and according to many of the township offices, a lack of drivers could be the reason for the absence.
Cases in Butman, Sage, Tobacco, Secord, Billings townships have been reported. Each seem to have different lengths of time without any trash removal, leaving the affected residents with garbage-filled yards.
“This is a mess,” said Sage Township resident, Scott Skorija. “It has been six weeks without pickup, weeks of broken promises, and the stench is unbearable.”
Residents from neighboring counties that share Republic’s services have also reported issues including Ogemaw County and Midland County. Township offices and supervisors are informing affected residents that they believe Republic is having issues hiring enough drivers to cover all of the routes.
It is unclear if Republic plans to make changes to their routes and pickup times as the Record has not been able to make contact with Republic Service for an interview on the situation. More information will be included once contact is made with Republic or if a statement is issued.