BEAVERTON – Tragedy struck a family in Beaverton Township when a two-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool on Tuesday, July 30.
Emergency responders were called to the scene at 3:30 p.m. when the child was found in the swimming pool of a home on Lyle Rd. According to police reports, the incident has been ruled as an accident, and was a case of misunderstanding of who was monitoring the child.
Since the incident, community members have expressed their grief, condolences and prayers on the social media website Facebook.
Currently the case has been handed over to the prosecutor’s office, though it is suspected that no charges will be brought.