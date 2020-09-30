GLADWIN – On Wednesday, September 23, the Gladwin Fire Department was dispatched at 5 a.m. to a building located at 78 E. M-61 in Hay Township for a structure fire. The structure contained rental units that were associated with The Valentine’s Motel.
The building was “heavily involved” according to Gladwin Fire Chief, George Alward. The building was considered a total loss from the fire. The structure is in close proximity to other structures that were undamaged from the fire. Because the building was unoccupied, the case and origin are considered to be suspicious.
The situation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshall and the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department to secure a cause and origin. It is unclear whether there is insurance on the loss and no injuries were reported. Gladwin Fire was assisted by both Secord and Butman fire departments. More information of the investigation will be included once it becomes available.