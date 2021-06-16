Beaverton
Thanks to the sponsorship of the Beaverton Business Association, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Beaverton on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 to the High School Grounds located at 3090 Crockett Rd. Now in its 36th edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment.
This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, A&E Special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.
On circus day between 9:30 and 10 a.m., come watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the free tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, daycare centers and community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus.
Learn facts about the performers, the history of the show and the different species of animals in the circus family. The circus performances will be at 5 and 7:30 p.m., bringing the magic of the circus to life in each 90 minute show.
For a complete circus day schedule, find the circus’ Facebook page by visiting www.cmcircus.com and clicking on the Facebook link. Tickets may be purchased in advance at both Fruchey Family Markets (360 N. Ross and 4516 S. M-30) and Edward Jones Investments (201 W. Cedar Ave. in Gladwin). Tickets will also be available for a slightly increased rate on show day. For more information, call 866-BIG-TOP-6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., everyday or email cmcircus@gmail.com.