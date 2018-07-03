GLADWIN – In the last year, Hospice of Gladwin Area has served hundreds of people in Gladwin County and surrounding areas through their many programs, programs such as assisting those with life-limiting illnesses, providing respite care, offering grief and loss support, and loaning items (durable medical equipment, adult undergarments, nutritional drink, etc.) from the Lending Closet.
Hospice of Gladwin Area is getting ready for their Annual Great Cedar River Duck Race – the only fundraiser the organization does.
The race will take place at Gladwin City Park on Saturday, July 14, at 2 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting the HGA office at 989-426-4464.