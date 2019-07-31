MT. PLEASANT – The Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports and the Michigan Fitness Foundation have endorsed the 10th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS 5k Rainbow run/walk event as a quality physical activity event through the Pure Michigan FITness Series endorsement program.Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) is committed to the belief that all people have dignity and worth and are entitled to the highest quality of life by providing a voice, leadership, education, medical and basic need support services for those people affected and living with HIV/AIDS.
Our 10th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS 5k Rainbow walk/run is aimed to educate the community, reduce HIV/AIDS related stigma, and raise funds to help people who have been diagnosed and living with HIV/AIDS within the state of Michigan. Proceeds from this event will help provide comprehensive support including; medical care, case management, social service referrals to address needs such as insurance, primary medical care, food, housing, transportation and counseling.
This will be the 10th year Central Michigan District Health Department has put on a HIV/AIDS 5k fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser is a rainbow run/walk using colored powder. The event will be held at Island Park, starting at the South Shelter, in Mt. Pleasant, MI on Saturday, Sept. 21. We encourage everyone from our local communities to participate in this event which is open to all ages and ability levels. This family friendly event is a great opportunity to help give back and take part in our community. To register, log ontohttps://runsignup.com/Race/MI/MtPleasant /10thAnnualHIVAIDSRainbowRunPre-registration is $25 and $30 after 9/15. A group of four participants is $50, then $15 per additional person. Kids 12 and under are free with a non-perishable food donation. Registration/Check in will begin at 8:30 am on the day of the race with a race start time of 9:30 am. More information is available by calling Anna Smith at 989-773-5921 ext. 1480.
The Pure Michigan FITness Series program endorses local, regional, and statewide events that are consistent with the Governor’s Council and the Michigan Fitness Foundation’s mission to promote healthy choices while offering a physical activity event that is open to all participants, regardless of skill level or age. The 10th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS 5k Rainbow walk/run leads by example in providing a safe and healthy physical activity event for Michigan residents. Have your event endorsed by Pure Michigan FITness. Any organization hosting a physical activity event can fill out an endorsement application. Some criteria taken into consideration include the safety and well-being of participants, qualifications of event organizers and officials, proper emergency procedures and maximum participation opportunities. For more information about the Governor’s Council’s endorsement program, please visit https://michiganfitness.org/about/This article has been brought to you by Central Michigan District Health Department, which serves the counties of Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon. Visit our website at www.cmdhd.org, LIKE Central Michigan District Health Department on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @CMiDHD.