Gladwin
The old Kentucky Fried Chicken building in Gladwin is in it’s final stages of transitioning into a Taco Bell. Last week, the Taco Bell opened its drive-thru to the public and so many cars showed up that the line backed up into the neighboring Marathon gas station.
The fast service keeps the line moving quickly, as does the fact that the restaurant’s lobby will remain closed until interior construction is complete (expected early 2022). The announcement of the new fast food chain coming to Gladwin came in late September, with work on the renovations beginning shortly after.
The business was originally planned to be open by mid November, although there were some slight delays with production.
The new location will soon feature a patio area that is able to seat up to 16 people, and a lobby that will seat 26.
Taco Bell is located on M-61, just east of the downtown area at the corner of Cedar Ave. and James Robertson Dr. The current hours of operation for the drive-thru are 9 a.m. until 12 a.m., seven days a week.