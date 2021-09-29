Gladwin
A new fast food restaurant is planned to open this fall in Gladwin, replacing the existing Kentucky Fried Chicken. According to the Director of Public Affairs for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the KFC in Gladwin will be converted into a Taco Bell, starting this week.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, the KFC restaurant will be closed to begin the renovations. During the time of renovations, current employees will continue to work by training at the KFC/Taco Bell combination restaurants at either West Branch or Clare.
All team members and management at KFC in Gladwin have been asked to stay on in the same capacity and seniority. The restaurant general manager and district manager will also remain the same.
Those looking to order from KFC will need to visit either the West Branch or Clare location, as these businesses currently have no plans to change. All three of these locations operate under the same franchisee. The Gladwin location is located on M-61, just east of the downtown area at the corner of Cedar Ave. and James Robertson Dr.
Taco Bell is a popular American fast food restaurant that serves a variety of Mexican-inspired foods such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and nachos. The lobby of the future restaurant is planned to seat 26 people, with a patio area that could seat 16. With renovations beginning soon, the Taco Bell is planned to open by mid November.