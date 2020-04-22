UNIVERSITY CENTER – Registration is open for summer classes at Delta College, and online fees will be waived for all new and current students.
The first session begins May 11 and the second session begins June 29, and both sessions will be delivered in an online format. Taking a few classes in the summer, either as part of a Delta program requirement or as a guest student, is a beneficial way for students to earn their degrees faster.
Dr. Jean Goodnow, president of Delta College, said the fees associated with taking online classes have been removed in direct response to students’ financial needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Online fees will also be waived for the fall 2020 semester.
“I know our students want to continue their education,” Goodnow said. “The skills and knowledge they gain in earning a degree at Delta will lead to brighter futures and good paying jobs. The future is particularly uncertain these days and we all look forward to the day the campus is bustling with activity again. Until then, we at Delta know how much every dollar means to our students and we want to help in every way we can.”
At $115 per contact hour (in-district), you can take classes without breaking the bank.
- Choose from hundreds of 100 and 200 level classes.
- Choose from seven and a half, 10 or 15 week classes.
- Learn from knowledgeable and experienced faculty.
- Transferring credits from Delta is simple and easy.
Delta will continue to deliver courses online during the spring/summer semester as outlined in its Distance Learning Plan that is available at delta.edu/coronavirus.