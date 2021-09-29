Gladwin
This upcoming Saturday, October 2, Summer Lunch Bunch is having it’s one and only fundraiser for 2021. It will be held in the outdoor pavilion at the New Beginnings United Methodist Church located at 309 South M-18 in Gladwin from 5-7 p.m.
Dinner will include hot dogs, chili, and french fries as well as a beverage.A pie and a children’s blanket auction with auctioneer Ken Seigert will begin at 6 p.m. The hope is that those purchasing blankets will, in turn, donate them to either the Sacred Heart Mission in Gladwin or the Pantry in Beaverton.
In addition to the pies and blankets, face masks and winter scarves will be available for purchase.The theme this year was to provide food for the body, the soul, the mind, and the heart. To accomplish this, the volunteers for this year’s program prepared 800 meals; 1,600 snacks; 80 copies of 10 different bible studies; 80 copies of 10 different activities such as word searches and crossword puzzles; and 800 different crafts.
They also included individual cereal boxes for the participants and boxes of macaroni and cheese for the participant’s families on occasion.
Gift baskets worth more than $25 each were awarded to Shannon Van Horn, Gabe Derr, and Willow Davis for answering the most Bible study quizzes. Then twice a week, the volunteers traveled 247 miles per week to deliver these items. The final cost was $7.50 per child per day and was worth every penny to them.
The program coordinators sincerely hope that the Gladwin County community will agree that the Summer Lunch Bunch Program is a worthwhile program for the youth and that they will help them in this endeavor to replenish program funds. If you would like to donate to the program but are unable to attend the fundraiser in person, please feel free to mail your donation to Summer Lunch Bunch c/o New Beginnings U.M.C. 309 S. M-18 Gladwin, MI. 48624.