Gladwin County
The Summer Lunch Bunch program is now accepting registrations for the 2021 program. Information about this year’s program and registration forms are currently available at the school offices in both Gladwin and Beaverton. Parents who are home-schooling their children, or sending them to a parochial school while living in either of those school districts may obtain their registration forms by emailing GladSummerLunchBunch@outlook.com. Registration will end on Friday, May 14, 2021.
The program will begin on June 15 and end on August 19. This year, the program will be held online every Tuesday and Thursday due to the uncertainties related to Coronavirus. Each day the registered student will receive a bundle that includes a ready-to-heat meal, a snack, an activity, a craft project, and a Bible story or quiz. Quizzes that are returned to Summer Lunch Bunch will be used to determine the winner of a raffle prize at the end of the program. The bundle delivered on June 15 will also contain a craft kit that includes a package of crayons, colored pencils, a pencil sharpener, scissors, a glue stick, a watercolor paint set with brush, and a pocket folder for the students to keep their program papers in.
Summer Lunch Bunch is a program of New Beginnings United Methodist Church (formally Gladwin First UMC and Beaverton UMC). Like many non-profit organizations, Summer Lunch Bunch is having to explore different avenues for raising funds as a result of the Coronavirus. This year, the program is offering the opportunity for interested individuals, groups, or businesses to sponsor a child for $5 per day. Sponsorships can be from one to 20 days. Donations can be mailed to Summer Lunch Bunch c/o New Beginnings UMC at 309 S. M-18 in Gladwin, MI 48624.
For further information about the program, volunteering, or donating, please feel free to contact the group at GladSummerLunchBunch@outlook.com, visit their Facebook page at ‘Summer Lunch Bunch – Gladwin,’ or call 989-429-9549.