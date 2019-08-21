GLADWIN – This is the final week for the Summer Lunch Bunch program this year.
We have had an amazing year and want to thank the students, parents, volunteers, the First United Methodist Church in Gladwin and Bay District, the Gladwin County Community Foundation, the Art Adamec family, Crimestoppers, Gladwin Rural/Urban Fire Department, MidMichigan Health Gladwin, Gladwin City/County Transit, S&H Engraving, Greave’s Body Shop and all the other individuals that helped make the program a success.
We’d like to congratulate Molly Meier, Nathan Fornelli, and LeeVaun Wooley who are the winners of our bike raffle.
Our final event will be a celebration of the program on Aug. 25 at the 1st United Methodist Church starting at the 10 a.m. worship service and ending with a brunch.