Gladwin
The Sugar Springs Golf Club will host a Veterans Appreciation Golf Tournament on June 14. Registration will take place at 8 a.m. with tee-off at 9 a.m.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Gladwin endowment that provides emergency assistance to needy Gladwin County military veterans managed by the Gladwin Office of Veterans Affairs. This outing is the primary source of donations for the fund.
Mens, womens and mixed teams are welcome! The event will also feature skins game, a closest to pin contest, raffle prizes and free hot dogs at the turn. The cost will be $50 for course members and $75 for non-members and will include a lunch.
To make a reservation or for more information, call the Sugar Springs Pro Shop at 989-426-1162. The Sugar Springs Golf Club is located at 1930 Sugar River Road in Gladwin.