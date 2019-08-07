SUGAR SPRINGS – The Sugar Springs Artists 10th annual Art Show and Sale will be held at the Sugar Springs Activity Center located at 1930 Sugar River Road in Gladwin Aug. 16-17. Hours are 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. You will be able to “meet the artist” and talk with them about their work throughout the show. New this year will be demonstrations on Saturday, Aug. 17 featuring acrylic and palette knife techniques, colored pencils, watercolors on Masa paper and alcohol inks.
This year’s show will feature watercolors, acrylics, batiks, colored pencil, graphite, pen and ink as well as holiday and occasional cards. Those displaying and selling their work are Linda Chard, Linda Clark, Susan Clark, Lindy Beuthin, Judy Deboit, Carol Fink, Mary Fitzgerald, Laura Gentry, Elaine Henderson, Cora Hartman, Bob Hubenet, Dorothy Kolhoff, Carol Krecioch, Darlene LaFave, Jim Medford Jan Oldani, Lora Perkins, Diane Plocharczyk, Karen Slack, Joanne Smith, Ron Smith, Jeri Webster and Lynn Wright.
This art group was formed 11 years ago and they get together to draw or paint every Tuesday. There are every level of artist in the group from beginners to artists who have painted for many years. Many of the artists share their knowledge, ideas and expertise by teaching classes involving new techniques or honing drawing and painting skills to the group.
This show is free of charge and refreshments will be served. There will also be a daily raffle of works donated by the members.
If you have any questions, please call the Sugar Springs Property Owners Association office at 989-426-4111.