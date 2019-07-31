GLADWIN – Student athletes, parents, coaches, and community members came out to support and celebrate the best in Gladwin County athletics at the Sports in Review Release party on Wednesday, July 24.
The party was held in the parking lot of the Record & Clarion office and marked the release of Sports in Review, a special supplement that highlights the best in Beaverton and Gladwin High School athletics for the 2018-2019 school year. Each team was highlighted and a player of the year was chosen for each. In addition the State Champions, Gladwin Boys Bowling were named team of the year and Beaverton Football Coach Aaron Seiser was named Coach of the Year. Athletes of the Year from both schools were: Kyle Cassiday, Beaverton Male Athlete of the Year; Mady Pahl and Molly Gerow, Beaverton Female Athletes of the Year; Dillon Kroening, Gladwin Male Athlete of the Year; Mackenzie Weston and Bailey Weston, Gladwin Female Athletes of the Year.
During the event attendees enjoyed a summer cookout of hot dogs, lemonade, and snacks. Sports reporter Max McDonald presented the honorees with certificates during a presentation.
The Record & Clarion would like to thank Northern Expresso for providing delicous baked cookies and muffins, and Lambert’s Meat Market for providing the hot dogs that everyone enjoyed.
We would also like to thank everyone who came out to support the event and the student athletes. Congratulations to all of the honorees, the county is proud of your hard work.
For more photos see the gallery on C-9 or online at www.gladwinmi.com.