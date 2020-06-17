GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Small Shop Trail is planning a garden party event featuring local shops for Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.
Participating stores include, Pottery at the Vinery in Coleman, Flower Scents in Beaverton, Pieces of Thyme Quilt Shop in Beaverton, Merrily At Home in Gladwin, Jim & Em Stained Glass in Gladwin, Stone Cottage Gardens in Gladwin, Cedar Creek in Gladwin, and the Merry-Hearted Cidery in Gladwin.
The Small Shop Trail is giving away a gift basket as well as other gifts from the different shops during the event. Shoppers will need to visit each participating shop in order to enter to win the gift basket. Details for the event can be found on the Small Shop Trail’s Facebook page.
The Small Shop Trail is a group of small, family-owned businesses dedicated to promoting other small-scale businesses within Gladwin County’s countryside. In addition to each shop offering their own events and hours, the trail sponsored events offer a unique and fun way to experience the local shops.
The next scheduled event for the group is titled Fall Flavors & Finds which will be held the weekend of October 2.