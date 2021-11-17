Gladwin
On Sunday, November 14, six Gladwin High School (GHS) students performed in Central Michigan University’s High School Honors Band on the campus of CMU in Mount Pleasant.
Sunday’s program included both historical concert works as well as a new composition written by Chris Chapman, the Director of Bands at CMU. Students worked with both Dr. Chapman and Dr. Batcheller, Assistant Director of Bands, as well as several other music faculty over the weekend.
Students submitted video auditions in October, and were selected from hundreds of student submissions from around the state and midwest area. Gladwin High School had the highest number of students selected from one high school performing in the ensemble.