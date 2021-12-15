Gladwin
On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 a.m., the Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department was dispatched to a large structure fire at 4175 F-97 in Sherman Township. The fire, in a 5,000 square-foot swine-rearing facility, was well advanced when it was discovered by a passersby.
Harrison, Clement, Butman and Secord fire departments all sent tankers and firefighters to assist. Gladwin County Sheriff Deputies were also present and rerouted traffic to keep the scene safer for operations. The Gladwin County Road Commission laid down materials to make F-97 safer for traffic due to the heavy ice and snow conditions that morning.
Preliminary cause points to a possible malfunction of the heating system or damage caused by the animals. According to Gladwin Assistant Fire Chief, Gregory Alward, firefighters were on scene for over three hours. Several swine perished in the fire. There was no reported insurance on the loss of the structure. There were no reported firefighter injuries.