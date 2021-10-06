Sheriff's Corner

The time is quickly approaching for telephone users in Michigan’s 616, 810, 906, and 989 area codes to include the area code with every phone call. It’s known as “ten digit dialing” and it’s in preparation for the roll out of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Beginning October 24, 2021 all phone customers with the previous listed area codes will have to use all ten numbers when dialing calls (including local calls).
You should check your important safety equipment, such as medical alert devices, alarms, security systems etc. All of these types of devices will have to be on ten digit dialing by the Oct. 24. Contact your medical alert or security provider if you’re not sure of the ten digit requirement. Some other equipment that may be affected: fax machines, speed dialers, voicemail services, fire or burglar alarms, PBX three digit dials, wireless or other mobile phones lists, etc.
The Federal Communications Commission in July of 2020 designates 988 as the code/number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This change for many Michigan communities is in preparation for the national transition where “every telecommunications carrier” will have to comply by July of 2022. My hopes are that the FCC will do a lot more advertising on the issue with plenty of media blitz on the issue, but as of today we haven’t heard much, so please spread the word. In the meantime, continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to contact the Lifeline.
Be sure to check your website, personal and business stationary, advertising materials, personal and business checks, pet ID tags, so as to ensure the area code is included. You may be asking yourself, what if someone calls the old seven digit number? There will be a recording that this number cannot be completed as dialed you must hang up and include the area code with the seven digit number.
What won’t change for you: your telephone number, the price of a call or the rate your being charged, a local call will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed, you will still have to dial a “1” and then ten digits to make a long distance call. Lastly, and I think the most important part is that, if you need police, fire or emergency medical help you can still dial 911. Some of the other three digit dialing will stay in the same also, 811, 211, 411, etc.
Lastly, stay safe while driving, be alert to our deer population crossing the roads because hunting season is here, reduce your speed during the low visibility hours, and don’t text and drive.
Your Sheriff, Mike Shea.