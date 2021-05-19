Sheriff's Corner

G
reetings county residents and friends, and a warm welcome to our visitors of Gladwin County as well.
As promised in my last article, I want to give everyone a little more information about NIXLE. Frequently asked questions about the NIXLE system include, “What is it? How do I get it? And what does it do?” So lets begin.
NIXLE is a cell phone and email alert system for people that live in and visit Gladwin County. It comes in the form of a text or email notification. NIXLE provides emergency and pertinent information from national/state/local emergency response agencies. NIXLE is utilized for emergencies such as weather, flooding, and other life threating safety issues.
For example, those of you that already have NIXLE get a text/email just before the testing of Gladwin County’s emergency sirens, the last Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. If you would like to participate, you can text 48624 to 888777 from your cell phone. Or you can go to Nixle.com and follow the prompts after clicking “residential” or just click on 48624.
If you have any questions feel free to reach out to the Gladwin County Emergency Management Director at 989-426-6871. The kick off to our summer is right around the corner and I suspect people will be out and moving, please take all safety measures for you and your family so we make it a great summer.