Gladwin County
The Gladwin County Sheriff Department D.A.R.E. Program is proud to be bringing the music back to mid Michigan with their summertime country music concert. The concert will feature Nashville’s Curb Records singer-songwriter, Mo Pitney in the headliner role.
Mo Pitney earned a standing ovation in his first Grand Ole Opry appearance. He has appeared on television on Larry’s Country Diner and Country Family Reunion. His breakout hit was “Country” in 2014, co written with Whispering Bill Anderson and Bobby Tomberlin. Tomberlin, who wrote the number one Diamond Rio hit, “One More Day” will be joining Pitney on stage.
Show day will be Thursday, August 19 and the showtime will be at 7 p.m. at the Beaverton High School Gymnasium. Tickets will be available for $18 in advance, and the special family ticket for grandma, grandpa, mom, dad and all the kids will still be available for only $39.
For ticket and concert information, please call 800-205-7174.