Gladwin County
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On any given day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide. Locally? Shelterhouse received an average of 12-13 calls a day in the last year.
“The unfortunate reality is that our community is not immune to domestic violence and its impact,” said Denise Berry, Executive Director.
Over this past year, Shelterhouse saw an increase in requests for help from individuals and families experiencing domestic violence, providing 50 percent more safe nights in their emergency shelter compared to the previous year.
Due to the fear of social stigma, domestic violence is often hidden from the public eye but it still has serious health consequences for the individual survivors, their families, and the community overall.
“It’s Shelterhouse’s mission to empower survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and destigmatizing being in a domestic violence situation is part of that mission,” Berry said. “We want survivors to know that they are not alone and that help is a phone call away.”
Midland and Gladwin Counties have a long history of supporting survivors. Community, corporate, and civic groups engage with Shelterhouse on a regular basis to do their part in providing refuge, hope, and healing to their neighbors in need.
Shelterhouse operates a 24 hour domestic violence helpline. If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to 877-216-6383. All services are free and confidential.
Since 1976, Shelterhouse has laid a foundation of safety, comfort, and hope for survivors in Midland and Gladwin counties. They offer comprehensive and inclusive services to all people, recognizing that domestic and sexual violence knows no racial, cultural, socioeconomic, gender, age, physical ability, or educational boundaries. Each survivor has a different story and unique needs. Shelterhouse supports all survivors, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
“We honor and recognize that the very things that may make us different, are the very things that make us stronger together.” To learn more visit shelterhousemidland.org or call 989-835-6771.