BEAVERTON – Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) started in 2001 as an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault. SAAM takes place throughout April, providing space for dialog and insight into a victim’s experience and what they need the community response to be.
Three of the most vital pieces of combatting sexual assault are awareness, education, and community collaboration. Educating individuals and the community on how to prevent sexual violence can make a difference. According to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest, National Network (RAINN), a person in the United States is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds. One out of every six women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime, while one out of every 10 males has experienced sexual assault or rape.
RAINN also reports that Native Americans have the greatest risk of sexual violence, being twice as likely to experience a sexual assault than any other race. According to the Rural Health Information Hub (RHIH), sexual violence is often underreported in rural areas. Rural Health Information Hub, reports that, on average, 65 percent of sexual assault survivors in rural areas, choose not to make a report to law enforcement. RHIH further explains that a survivor may choose not to report for reasons such as fear that help will not be available or fear of reprisal.
Sexual violence has long-lasting psychological effects on survivors. Many survivors who have experienced sexual assault report substance use, feelings of depression, or have suicidal thoughts, with 33 percent of women having contemplated suicide. Sexual violence in one’s life can lead to loss of sense of self, feeling isolated, loss of trust for others, inability to engage in intimate relationships, etc. This oftentimes leads to a breakdown in connections with people who are main supports. It is a difficult time that calls for empathy and grace.
A crucial part of handling a sexual assault case is maintaining a collaborative team effort. Over the last two and a half years, Gladwin County has been working hard to assess the community’s response to sexual assault and domestic violence as it has implemented the Blueprint for Safety project. Additionally, the Gladwin Coordinated Council/ Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) has been engaging in practice assessment activities, mapping out the entire criminal justice process when there is a report of a sexual assault. Blueprint for Safety is a framework for preventing deaths and reducing the harm caused by battering. Blueprint coordinates agency responses across the criminal legal system and outlines each practitioner’s role and responsibilities.
This unified, strategic response to domestic violence is designed to increase safety for victims and ensure justice. The Gladwin Blueprint for Safety Team has found that the program framework is easily generalized to crimes of sexual assault and stalking as well. The Gladwin Blueprint for Safety project is one of only 16 Blueprint sites in the country. The 36-month endeavor began in October of 2018 and is a collaborative effort of five criminal justice agencies including Gladwin Prosecuting Attorney, Gladwin City Police, Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gladwin County Courts/Probation and Shelterhouse.
Gladwin County Coordinated Council and SART are comprised of representatives from Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, Gladwin City Police, Michigan State Police, Gladwin County Prosecuting Attorney Office, Gladwin County Courts, Northern Michigan Alliance for Children, MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin, Community Mental Health, Child Protective Services, and Shelterhouse. Blueprint for Safety was created by the City of St. Paul, Minnesota in 2010, with leadership by the St. Paul Police Department, the St. Paul Intervention Project, and Praxis International.
It takes a community to help end sexual assault. So, in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and to spread awareness, Shelterhouse advocates sat down with Gladwin County Undersheriff Ray Hartwell to discuss the collaborative nature of the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office. Undersheriff Hartwell has been with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years. He serves under Sheriff Shea and oversees the day-to-day operations of the department. To gain a better understanding of the sexual assault process, Undersheriff Hartwell walked us through what a survivor would experience.
Undersheriff Hartwell explained that a sexual assault call initially gets placed through dispatch and deputies contact the survivor. Deputies gather information, discuss safety planning with the survivor, and provide them with victim’s rights information and other resources available to them in the community. The deputy explains a SANE exam and makes it known that it is their choice whether to complete a SANE exam or not. Lastly, a report and evidence are sent to the Prosecuting Attorney to determine charges.
A SANE exam is a head-to-toe medical exam. It is used to provide care for survivors of sexual assault, to ensure that any injury is attended to, needed medications related to sexually transmitted disease or pregnancy and prevention are provided if desired, and lastly, that evidence is collected. Throughout the exam, the survivor, at any age, maintains control and is informed about the process at every part of the exam. The evidence collected is deposited into a kit. If the survivor wishes to release the kit for processing, Undersheriff Hartwell explains, the sheriff’s department has 14 days to gather the kit and transport it to the lab. If the survivor decides not to release the kit, evidence can be stored until the survivor decides to release the kit and make a police report. Sexual assault is a traumatic experience, and the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is cognizant of a survivor’s needs during this difficult time.
As a result of the Sheriff’s Office’s internal review, they applied for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant to fund a position responsible for responding to reports of domestic and sexual violence. In 2020, the Sheriff’s Office was awarded the grant and appointed Detective Sergeant Townsend to the role. This grant allows the department to have one officer coordinate all sexual assault and domestic violence cases. Undersheriff Hartwell stated that Detective Sergeant Townsend has received training in forensic interviewing and several additional pieces of training to refine his skills while working with victims.
He further explained that Michigan State Police responded to most sexual assault cases in the past, but Detective Sergeant Townsend’s role has lifted some of the pressure off them. Having one officer cover sexual assaults lends consistency to the entire process, making the process more responsive for the survivor.
Undersheriff Hartwell said, “It allows for more follow up and follow-through from an officer’s standpoint.”
If Detective Sergeant Townsend is not the first responder, he is debriefed on the assault and takes over from there. The Sheriff’s Office supports Detective Sergeant Townsend to pursue additional training so that he can continue to be successful in his role.
There have been many positive changes since the implementation of Blueprint for Safety. One of the most noticeable changes, Undersheriff Hartwell explains, is the improvement in collaboration with advocates in the community. The Sheriff’s Office has begun to work more closely with advocates from Shelterhouse, Northern Michigan Alliance for Children, Child Protective Services, and the Victim Rights Advocate in the Gladwin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. In the 28 years that Undersheriff Hartwell has served the community, he says that this has been the best collaboration he has ever seen. Collaboration is important because it streamlines the process and makes access to help easier for survivors as well as increases offender accountability.
Undersheriff Hartwell sees that his main role as a supervisor is providing the best service to the people of Gladwin County. Committing to the Blueprint for Safety project was, as he views it, the best way to meet that goal. Due to limited funding and a high proportion of sexual assault cases in Gladwin county, having the Blueprint project helped provide more support and training to the department. One of the main pillars of the Blueprint project is to keep the survivor’s experience at the center of the conversation, thus bringing awareness to deputies and other community organizations on the plight of sexual assault survivors. An important note made by Hartwell, “This is a team effort; everyone is on board, and we are just trying to do our part.”
When posed with the question of what to say to a survivor contemplating making a report, Hartwell stated, “They (survivors) are never alone, there are professionals in the community to help them get through this. The people involved want the best for them as they go through this process.” Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office and advocates care about survivors of sexual assault. Together, with the aid of the community, we can make a difference.
If you or someone you know may need services due to a sexual assault or a case of domestic violence, Shelterhouse has a 24/7 crisis line. Please call 877-216-6383.