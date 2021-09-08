Gladwin County
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gladwin County yesterday (Sept. 7), and around 2:30 p.m., heavy rains and high winds pounded the City of Gladwin.
Despite a falsely issued tornado warning for the county, quarter sized hail and near 60 mile an hour winds ripped through and took down multiple power lines including lines near Eagleson Rd./Bard Rd., Wiggins Lake Rd., and Hockaday Rd./Highwood Rd. County schools held their students on location for a brief time while the storm passed
Dark clouds overwhelmed the skies roughly 45 minutes before any weather hit. The local weather radar showed the storm moving southeast across the entire state of Michigan.
The severe thunderstorm warning ended at 3:10 p.m. yesterday, though the rain continued through most of the day.