October is Weatherization Month and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the Weatherization Assistance Program. Weatherization implements cost-effective energy solutions to reduce energy costs, increase safety in the home, and improve the health of the residents.
Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (Mid Michigan CAA), a Weatherization Assistance Program provider, helps households save money and improve comfort with measures including wall and attic insulation, duct sealing, furnace repair and replacement, and other energy efficient initiatives.
“The Weatherization services we provide help residents save as much as 50 percent on their energy bills,” said Justin Walls, Mid Michigan CAA Housing Director. “Affordable energy is a critical resource, especially during extreme high and low temperatures. When we can provide energy efficiency solutions to lower those costs, we help make sure our neighbors are safer and more comfortable.”
Weatherization is available to low-income homeowners, renters, homes on land contract, and landlords with multi-unit housing.
Residents of Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Mecosta, Midland and Osceola counties interested in Weatherization should contact the Mid Michigan CAA office nearest them, for Gladwin, the number is 989-426-2801. Those intersted may also email Mid Michigan CAA at contactus@mmcaa.org. Mid Michigan Community Action guides local residents on the path to self-sufficiency through empowerment, education and community enrichment.