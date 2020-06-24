GLADWIN – Sacred Heart Mission will be open starting June 29 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for shopping 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Mission will be closed Friday, July 3 to celebrate our great nation. Due to mandate, a mask must be worn at all times to enter building.  A six feet distance is to be observed while on premises. Children must be with adults at all times while in the store and must also wear a face mask. 

For donation drop offs and assistance, we will be open 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. all five days. We are limiting to three bags of clothes and/or bedding, and four medium size boxes of household or miscellaneous items. Please only send gently used items. Thank you for helping to keep each other safe!

