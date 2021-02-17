GLADWIN – On Tuesday, February 9, Anne Trahan presented to the Gladwin Rotary Club on the Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup Initiative. Rotary districts surrounding the Great Lakes in Canada and the United States have created an initiative to clean our Great Lakes watershed in conjunction with Earth Day. This initiative is in rotary’s new area of focus, “support our environment.” All rotary districts on any of the five Great Lakes will be participating. April 24, 2021 is the scheduled clean-up day. This is the first Saturday following 2021 Earth Day.
Rotary believes this will be a perfect way to highlight their support for the environment. It will also be a great way to engage rotary family and non-rotarians in a day of action, to draw attention to the fragile environment, and to focus on the group’s desire to be part of the solution. With the plan for heavy promotion, it is an opportunity to bring awareness to the good work of rotary! Stay tuned for specifics on Gladwin Rotary Club’s chosen project!
Anne concluded the meeting by answering questions from rotarians and guests in attendance.
Wish you were at this meeting to hear directly from Anne and ask her questions? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if rotary is for you! The group normally meets on Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk Grill in Gladwin, but through the shutdown they are meeting via Zoom. The rotary motto is “Service Above Self” so if that’s you and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122. The group would be happy to have you join their Zoom meetings until we can meet again in person.