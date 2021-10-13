Gladwin
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Joel Vernier presented to the Gladwin Rotary Club. The first thing Joel did was to present a generous check in the amount of $115 to the Gladwin Rotary Splash Park on behalf of an organization he’s involved in, the Gladwin County Knights of Columbus.
This check included some of the proceeds from the Knights of Columbus recent fish and shrimp fry dinner, which was split between the Gladwin Rotary Splash Park and another very worthwhile Gladwin County project, the Trail of Two Cities.
Next, Joel turned his attention to another of his projects, a group of volunteers who formed Restore The Lakes. This is a grassroots effort started by property owners on the Tittabawassee Waterway System to restore the Secord, Smallwood, Wixom and Sanford lakes. Their mission is simple, it is in their name! Restore The Lakes is a place where lake communities, local businesses and friends can work together to restore the mid Michigan lakes.
As a unified group, they can communicate concerns to government officials in a thoughtful manner. To date, over 15,000 letters have been generated and sent to local, state and federal officials seeking support for the dam reconstruction and explaining the need for help from these officials and agencies. Their voices are being heard and the lake associations from all three impacted lakes in Gladwin County (Secord, Smallwood and Wixom) have joined the cause.
Joel explained that this is not just a lakefront owner issue. The lost revenue from tourism has impacted many Gladwin County businesses, and if there is not a plan to restore the lakes, the local economy may never recover. As a community, mid Michigan needs to pull together to Restore The Lakes!
Wish you were at this meeting to hear directly from the Joel and learn more about the Restore The Lakes efforts? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if rotary is for you! The group meets on Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk in Gladwin. The rotary motto is “Service Above Self” so if that’s you, and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.