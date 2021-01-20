GLADWIN – There was a rollover accident on Hockaday Rd., north of Ridge Rd. and south of Wagarville Rd. on Friday, Jan. 15. The accident was a result of slippery roads during an all-day snow storm.
Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gladwin City Fire Department were dispatched along with MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin EMS and Butman Township Fire for the accident. According to Gladwin Fire, only minor injuries were reported as a result of the rollover. The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely on their own without the need of any assistance.