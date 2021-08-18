Gladwin
The Todd Michael Band will be performing on Thursday, August 26 in the Riverwalk Place backyard, 777 W. Cedar Avenue in Gladwin. This will be the second free concert of Thursday’s in the City: Summer Sounds sponsored by the Gladwin Business and Professional Association. The music will be from 7-9 p.m. Please bring your own chair or blanket.
Formed in late 2017, MC1 Nashville/Sony Music Entertainment Recording Artist, Todd Michael Band, an exhilarating brand of rockin’ country music and charged live shows have quickly earned them a reputation as one of the most exciting acts to emerge from Michigan’s music scene.
The group’s dynamic sound along with their resonating harmonies and live performances helped the band quickly rise to prominence. Following the release of their debut single “Amnesia” in early 2019 followed by “Put Your Foot On The Gas” in late 2019, they took to the road making appearances at multiple fairs, festivals, and venues across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, just to name a few. It wasn’t long before they caught the eye of Nashville record label, MC1 Nashville, who welcomed them to their roster in January 2021.
Their debut single with MC1 Nashville ‘Up For Getting Down’, released February, 2021, through Sony Music, was delivered to Country Radio stations nationwide and has been climbing ever since gaining rave reviews from around the USA and Internationally as well.
Performing in support of major touring acts has become a well-rehearsed routine for the band. The Todd Michael Band has been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best musicians and performers, providing direct support for national artists such as Trent Harmon, Thompson Square, Brothers Osborne, Frankie Ballard, Eli Young Band, Ashley McBryde, and more coming, John Michael Montgomery and Tyler Farr in 2021. They continue to tour both regionally around Michigan and nationally also on a regular basis.
The Todd Michael Band has become more than just a band, it’s a way of life for these talented and professional musicians, Todd Michael on lead vocals/acoustic guitar, Pete Johnson on bass/vocals, Cody Crawford on drums/vocals and Mike Chisnall on lead guitar/mandolin/banjo. “We play music we love to perform live. It’s just what we do.”
For more information on the free concert at Riverwalk, please call 989-429-3272.