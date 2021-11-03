Gladwin
If you have driven down Main Street in Gladwin in the last month, you may have noticed a new addition in the Riverwalk Place parking lot. The 55-foot tall flagpole will be the latest patriotic addition to the city, and Riverwalk couldn’t be more proud.
This Veterans Day, all are welcome at Riverwalk Place, where they will be holding a flag raising ceremony at 3 p.m. Riverwalk Place will provide hotdogs and water after the flagpole dedication and service. If you cannot attend the event, it will be posted live on the Riverwalk Place Facebook page.
Riverwalk Place will also hold a veterans supply drive from November 6-11. Please bring non-perishable food items, toiletries, and grocery supplies to the Riverwalk Place lobby if you would like to contribute to the drive. All supplies will be donated to the veterans residing in Gladwin county through the Gladwin County Veteran Affairs. Feel free to email info@riverwalkplace.net with any questions you may have.