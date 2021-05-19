Gladwin County
The Gladwin County Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, May 24 at the Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 E. Grout Street, Gladwin, located behind the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home.
The door will open at 9:45 a.m., with the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, members are asked to wear a mask and social distance.
A brief meeting will be held and the annual update from the state office of MARSP will be presented. Teachers, administrators, and support staff retired from a Michigan public school district are welcome, encouraged to attend, and have the opportunity to join MARSP. For more information, contact Jan Stewart at 989-246-1657.