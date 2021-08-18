Gladwin County
The Gladwin County Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, August 23, at the Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 E. Grout Street, Gladwin, located behind the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. The door will open at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m.
House Speaker, Jason Wentworth will be present to update members and answer questions regarding legislation that may affect the pension or health benefits of retired public school personnel. The Gladwin chapter has a history of inviting the current serving legislators to its meeting regardless of political party.
After Wentworth’s program, the chapter meeting will commence. A vote will determine approval of the proposed chapter by-law changes presented at the July meeting.
Teachers, administrators, and support staff retired from a Michigan public school district are welcome and encouraged to attend. Any retired staff also have the opportunity to join MARSP, a nonpartisan organization protecting pension and benefits of Michigan public school pension recipients. For more information, contact Jan Stewart at 989-246-1657.