On Thursday, Sept. 2, Gladwin residents and DALMAC riders gathered outside of the Stone House for an evening of live music. The Coleman Road Band was featured at last week’s Thursdays in the City: Summer Sounds event and played a combination of classic rock and blues music for all to enjoy.
The Stone House was also open for everyone to tour. Those in attendance were able to witness the extensive work done by the Hodgins family as they converted the old house into the Pale Blue at the Stone House restaurant.
This concert event was the last in the Thursdays in the City series. The event had a great turnout, in part due to the DALMAC riders who were staying at the Gladwin High School as part of their five day tour to Mackinaw City. Others joined in on the tour as part of the three day tour, which started in Gladwin.
DALMAC is one of the oldest all-volunteer-run bicycling tours in the country, celebrating its 50th year in 2021. DALMAC is about the fun of bicycling and sharing the roads. The event originated in 1971 when former state Rep. Dick Allen challenged his friends, colleagues, and constituents to “ride all the way to the bridge” to prove that bikes and cars could share Michigan roads safely. This years “five day east” route began on Wednesday morning (Sept. 1) in Lansing and ended on Sunday in Mackinaw City.
For more information on the DALMAC bicycle tours, visit their website at dalmac.org.