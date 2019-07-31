GLADWIN – Volunteers Duane and Diana Miller joined other Gladwin County Democratic Party members in manning the party’s booth last week at the Gladwin County Fair. A drawing at the booth for two red maple trees donated by Freeman Nursery in Beaverton was conducted at the end of the fair. Winners were Pastor Dan Damczyk and Clarice Swanchara.
A short survey asking which national issues are among the concerns of Gladwin County voters was also offered. “We want to show we are listening to local voters,” County Chair Kathy Wilton said. The anonymous survey will be used to sharpen our focus on the upcoming elections.