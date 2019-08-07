GLADWIN – The Pub Runners are coming to Gladwin’s Tuesdays in the Park on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. The Pub Runners, Jerry Belanger and Doug Berkshire, both teachers, play occasionally during the school year but perform more frequently in the summer months at pubs and ethnic festivals all over Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Canada. Their performances include Irish music and humor, folk songs from North America, and plenty of jokes and interaction with audiences.
Belanger began singing at Irish events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at churches and Irish organizations when he was just 12 years old. His love of music continued and, as a young teacher at Pierson Elementary School in Flint, Michigan, he created a children’s choir. He began teaching his students Irish songs and accompanied them on the guitar and tin whistle. After a bit of polishing, they performed at local nursing homes to the delight of the residents. Eventually, the choir also performed at St. Patrick’s Day Pageant festivities in Flint.
When Belanger accepted a position with Gaylord Community Schools, fellow teacher and music lover, Doug Berkshire got interested in Irish music and, when he wasn’t teaching science, began learning the bass guitar. He joined Belanger in 1995 and now sings and plays bass. Sometimes chided in their musical performance for his Scottish ancestry, Berkshire is one Scot that takes his Irish music quite seriously.
Guest fiddler Mike Francis, who can deliver beautiful classical music or downright bluegrass, will add to this musical performance.
So, whether it is your first, second or third time, enjoy the sounds of the Pub Runners, at the Aug. 13 performance of the popular musical summer series, Tuesdays in the Park! This will be the last concert of the 2019 summer series For more information, call 989-429-3272.