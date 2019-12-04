GLADWIN – This past year both Beaverton and Gladwin have been engaged in Project Rising Tide. Their efforts have worked on addressing several community concerns that were identified in the summer of 2018. Over this past year the cities have worked to address and promote their downtowns, regional housing, and community assets.
The communities are partnering with Project Rising Tide to hold a Community Celebration on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Riverwalk. This event will review the hard work that the cities and residents have put in this past year.
Though this event is open to the public, tickets are limited to 15 people. This fact has recently been a subject of harsh discussion among members of the community. According to Rising Tide Community Development Fellow Joe Frey, the limited number is due to limited space and finances, as it is a dinner and they aim for it to be a nice celebration for the State Officials in attendence.
If you are interested in attending this Community Celebration you can go to one of the city’s Facebook pages and find under their events a link to RSVP. Please apply as soon as possible as tickets are limited and they are on a first come first serve basis.
If you have any questions please feel free to call Joe Frey at 989-941-6757 or email at jfrey@gladwin.org.