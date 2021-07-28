Gladwin County
The Gladwin County Fair was a really sweet time for Kenny (pictured above with candy jar), one of the four children from Midland County, who won the Candy guessing contest (with some help from his cousin, Brenden) sponsored by the Gladwin GOP.
Sharon Anderson (pictured above, right), from Clare County, was equally surprised to have her name drawn to win the Michigan Basket of Gladwin maple syrup, Ithaca honey, Traverse City jam, and other Michigan products including a Petoskey stone from Lake Michigan.
Gladwin GOP Vice Chair, Don Birgel (pictured standing above, left) presented Kenny and Sharon with their prizes. Congratulations to Sharon and Kenny!
The Gladwin GOP would like to give a thank you to all who entered and to the Gladwin 4-H Fair Board for putting together a great week.