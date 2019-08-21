GLADWIN COUNTY – September is National Preparedness Month. In our lives, we get prepared for a number of life’s events: a new school year, a new job, marriage, etc. It’s also important to prepare for the unexpected, such as a flood, winter storm, power outage, or a public health emergency.
• Save Early for Disaster Costs: Find out if flood insurance is offered in your area, whether you own your own home or rent. Also, whether it is a natural disaster or your furnace goes out, it is a good idea to have an emergency fund available. One idea to save money is to take the spare change from your purse or wallet at the end of each month and put it into a jar, or, better yet, a savings account. In addition, it is a good idea to make copies of important financial documents. A good resource is the Emergency Financial First Aid Kit from FEMA. Learn more about being prepared financially at: https://www.ready.gov/financial-preparedness.-Make A Plan: What is your family emergency plan? Do you have enough items to last for 3 days without power, if necessary? Remember to plan for both your pets and those with special medical needs as you may not all be together at the time an emergency happens. Businesses should also have a plan. Have you practiced any drills in the last year both at home and at work? The “Do 1 Thing” campaign (www.do1thing.com) is a wonderful resource for individuals and businesses. Following just a few simple steps each month will help create a plan by the end of one year. Youth Preparedness: Start by talking with your children about fire drills, both at school and home. Practice with them at home so they know what to do in case of a fire. Another great idea is to work as a family to create a family emergency kit and a plan. Visit www.ready.gov/kids for information. Preparedness is often taught in Scouting programs as well.
• Get Involved in Your Community’s Preparedness: Take a CPR/First Aid course. Sign up as a volunteer with your local Community Emergency Response Team, if one is available (www.michigan.gov/emhsd). Register as a volunteer with the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org). Register as a volunteer on the MI Volunteer Registry (https://mivolunteerregistry.org/). Offer to volunteer to help with preparedness activities at school, work, or through other community organizations. For more information on planning, visit Ready Campaign (www.ready.gov), The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services preparedness site (www.michigan.gov/michiganprepares), American Red Cross (www.redcross.org), and Central Michigan District Health Department (www.cmdhd.org).This article has been brought to you by Central Michigan District Health Department, which serves the counties of Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon. Visit our website at www.cmdhd.org, LIKE Central Michigan District Health Department on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @CMiDHD.